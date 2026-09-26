Fuwa-chan will face AEW’s Julia Hart in a singles match at STARDOM’s September 29 Korakuen Hall event in Tokyo. The match is part of the full eight-bout card announced by STARDOM on September 24.

Hart holds the Artist of Stardom Championship with Thekla and Skye Blue as Triangle of Madness. Fuwa-chan, alongside Hazuki and Koguma, asked to challenge the champions after the trio retained its titles at Yokohama Budokan on September 12. STARDOM said the champions have not accepted that request. The Korakuen singles match gives Fuwa-chan a direct meeting with one-third of the titleholding team.

Hart’s appearance adds another AEW connection to a card that also includes a four-way tag match involving Maki Itoh and Utami Hayashishita, AZM and Miyu Amasaki, Hina and Lady C, and Konami and Rina. STARDOM described that match as one with implications for its tag division, although no title is on the line.

The Wonder of Stardom Championship match between Hanan and Ruaka is the event’s announced title defense. Elsewhere, Starlight Kid joins Mei Seira, Ema Maishima and Maika against World of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki, Rina Yamashita, Itsuki Aoki and Tetsu Akira.

Fuwa-chan most recently took the fall against Maika in a six-woman match at STARDOM’s Fukuoka stop. Her next singles booking now carries a direct connection to the Artist title picture.

Source: STARDOM’s official September 29 Korakuen Hall card announcement.