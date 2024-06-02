A new pro wrestling television show is in the works.

Fightful Select is reporting that a pitch was made to the FX network recently for a 30-minute sitcom set in the world of the independent pro wrestling scene in Los Angeles, California.

The idea for the concept of the series would be something along the lines of “Dazed and Confused” meets “The Wrestler.”

Luke Hawx is one specific name attached to the project, which hopes to feature real wrestlers for the show, set to the modern-day L.A. scene.

Adair Cole, a co-creator and co-writer of the show inspired by 2011 MMA film “Warrior,” spoke with Fightful about the project.

“I’m excited to be developing the show set in the world of independent wrestling,” Cole said. “I’ve been dragging my friends to independent shows since I was 15 years old. I was in a garage with 12 other people the same night Samoa Joe debuted.”

Cole continued, “This is a world I love, and feel very connected to. Unfortunately, I can’t yet comment on where this show lands or who our partners might be.”