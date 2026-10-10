Gabby LaSpisa says a podcast competition could give her wrestling show a much bigger platform. The Gabby AF host is competing in Ryan Seacrest’s Top Host contest, which offers a six-episode iHeartRadio podcast and a $25,000 prize to the winner.

LaSpisa explained what the opportunity would mean to her during a Coach and Bro conversation with Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo. The contest’s published prize description confirms the podcast, Seacrest guest appearance and cash award she mentioned.

“I’m in the running to become the next Top Host. Now what that means is if I win, you win a podcast with iHeartMedia, which I could take my wrestling podcast Gabby AF to the big times, finally sign with a network like iHeartMedia. I would become a guest on Ryan Seacrest’s massive podcast where I could talk all about pro wrestling and myself, obviously. And then I would also get a nice $25,000.”

LaSpisa described the money as meaningful after being laid off and working without one steady employer. She framed the contest as a possible career break as well as a way to support her everyday bills.

“$25,000 would change my life completely considering the goals I have for myself, the things I want to do, just paying rent and bills as somebody who does not work for one singular company and has been hustling my ass off ever since I got laid off three years ago.”

Coachman and Russo both spoke highly of her work as a wrestling media host. Their comments were endorsements of LaSpisa’s talent, not a claim that she had already won the competition.

“I’ve said this publicly many times, that she is the most talented female talent that I’ve ever worked with in my life. And she just needs her big break. Hopefully it’s here at BTT Studios with one of our shows.”

“I don’t understand how that break hasn’t come. I just don’t get it. The one thing I love about Gabby is her presentation. She presents herself as a professional. You’re so well spoken. It just boggles my mind that you’re still waiting for a break.”

The competition arrives while Coachman’s group is developing more programming. He recently discussed plans for a BTT Roku channel, but LaSpisa described Top Host as her own separate opportunity.

Watch LaSpisa’s Coach and Bro appearance below.