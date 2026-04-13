Gabe Kidd has broken his silence.

And in very Gabe Kidd-fashion.

The Dogs member suffered an injury at AEW Dynasty and was pulled from his title defense against The Conglomeration.

Needless to say, he wasn’t happy.

Following the show, Kidd surfaced via social media to share a video where he gives a profanity-filled rant addressing the subject.

“Listen, I just got back to the hotel,” he began. “Took them damn near two hours to pop my should back in because I’m so wham! Before we get down to real business, f*ck the doctors, f*ck the security team, f*ck everyone in that building tonight. I was trying to get on the mic. I said, ‘Give me the mic. I’m going to tell these p*ssies what’s what,’ and they didn’t f*cking give it to me. 240 pound men dragged me out when my shoulder is on the other side of my shoulder, d*ckheads. F*ck the Conglomenation [Conglomeration]. Fake champions. Paper champions. A bunch of d*ckheads, bro. F*ck the lot of you. If this didn’t happen, you’d be under the ground right now, you f*cking pricks. Ishii wasn’t even there, but f*ck him, too. Chicken feet, Mark Briscoe, pussy. ‘Mr. Gabe Kidd, what’s next for you?’ I’m gonna go to the toilet and bust a fat sh*t. I’m gonna f*ck everyone up. F*ck every single person that isn’t David Finlay, Clark Connors, or the Death Riders. F*ck every other person in that category. F*ck all the WWE wrestlers. F*ck the New Japan wrestlers, especially. F*cking embarrassing. You should be embarrassed of yourself, you f*cking scroffs.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynasty Results 4/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.