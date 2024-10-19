NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd and Satoshi Kojima got into a war of words on Twitter earlier today.

This all started as Kojima was promoting his upcoming MLW World Heavyweight Title match against Bobby Fish, which takes place next month.

Kidd wrote, “Shut the f*** up Koji. No one gives a s***.”

Kojima later replied, “Why are you so bad-tempered? Show me your chin! I give you the lariat. And kiss my ass.”

The always controversial Kidd, who is never one to back down from a fight, responded with the following, “Because you t***s made me do 1,000 squats everyday when everyone else was at home watching Netflix and shagging you little bread shagger! Satoshi Kojima shags bagels. Pass it on.”

You can check out some of the tweets below:

