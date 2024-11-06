You don’t get in a scuffle with “The Cleaner” without it costing you.

Gabe Kidd has learned this the hard way.

NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi issued a statement announcing Gabe Kidd has been fined for his brawl with Kenny Omega at the NJPW Power Struggle 2024 show in Osaka, Japan.

The boss-man released this statement regarding the matter:

Hiroshi Tanahashi has a special announcement. On November 4 in Osaka, after he delivered an address to the crowd, Kenny Omega was involved in a physical altercation with Gabe Kidd. We take this type of incident seriously, and after investigation have determined that Kidd’s actions in physically assaulting a non active wrestler were unbecoming of a professional. Gabe has been issued with a formal warning and a fine as a result. I would like to formally apologise to Kenny Omega and AEW for the distress caused.