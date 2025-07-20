Gabe Kidd is dealing with an injury setback coming out of the G1 Climax tournament.

During Sunday’s opening night of the annual NJPW G1 Climax tourney, Kidd suffered a hyperextended knee in his bout against Konosuke Takeshita.

He made the announcement himself at today’s New Japan Pro Wrestling event, where he was pulled from the card due to the injury.

There’s currently no official word on the severity of the injury or how much time Kidd is expected to miss.

Kidd stated the following to the live crowd while standing in the ring on crutches: