Gabe Kidd is dealing with an injury setback coming out of the G1 Climax tournament.
During Sunday’s opening night of the annual NJPW G1 Climax tourney, Kidd suffered a hyperextended knee in his bout against Konosuke Takeshita.
He made the announcement himself at today’s New Japan Pro Wrestling event, where he was pulled from the card due to the injury.
There’s currently no official word on the severity of the injury or how much time Kidd is expected to miss.
Kidd stated the following to the live crowd while standing in the ring on crutches:
“This is not how I wanted to start the G1. I woke up this morning, I hyperextended my knee yesterday, and I don’t want to go out there if I can’t give 100 percent, if I can’t give great matches to people who have paid their hard-earned money to come and watch me. So, I have no other choice than to pull out of tonight’s show. This was supposed to be my G1. I’m not saying I’m out the G1. The minute I’m ready to go again, put me back in.”
★大会スタート！
第1試合前、
ゲイブ・キッドが松葉杖をついてリングに登場！
ファンへ向けて欠場の挨拶…！
※7.20『G1 CLIMAX 35』札幌大会
新日本プロレスのスマホサイトで詳報中！
https://t.co/rx9nC2ruDR
#G1CLIMAX35 pic.twitter.com/b4vukZVXIz
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) July 20, 2025