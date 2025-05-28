The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape in the final hours leading up to the post-AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 episode.

Ahead of the show, which premieres on TBS and MAX at 8/7c this evening from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, the company has announced the main event and an additional match for the show.

The main event will feature Gabe Kidd, Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir teaming up to take on “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe & Willow Nightingale in Trios action. Also added to the show is Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Harley Cameron & Anna Jay in a No Disqualification match.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is promo segments with Hangman Page, Timeless Toni Storm & Mercedes Mone, as well as Brody King vs. Josh Alexander in a qualifying match for the AEW Fyter Fest four-way title tilt for Kenny Omega’s AEW International Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.