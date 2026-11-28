It turns out the incredible Gabe Kidd Thanksgiving story making the rounds on social media is legitimate.

Following Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite and Collision tapings in Omaha, Nebraska, Kidd missed his Thursday morning flight out of town.

The AEW star surfaced on social media with a video offering to bring drinks and watch football with anyone willing to invite him over for Thanksgiving dinner.

A wrestling fan using the handle @dted9313 on X took Kidd up on the offer, inviting him to his grandmother’s house to celebrate the holiday with his family.

Both subsequently shared photos and videos from their Thanksgiving festivities, with Kidd expressing his gratitude to the fan and his family for welcoming him into their home.

On Friday, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com confirmed that the entire situation was legitimate.

“The story about Gabe Kidd getting stranded in Omaha, tweeting out a request for Thanksgiving dinner and then having a fan take him in with their family is 100% true and an incredible tale,” Alvarez wrote.

Videos and photos from the experience can be seen below.

ATTENTION OMAHA RESIDENTS 🗣️ https://t.co/DVn03xHUB3 — GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) November 26, 2026

WE PULLING UP TO GET A PLATE NO HARM WILL BE DONE TO YOUR GRANDMA‼️🙏🏼 https://t.co/Ywe4FydeHs — GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) November 26, 2026

I JUST HAD THANKSGIVING DINNER WITH GABE FUCKIN KIDDDDDDD MY LIFE IS AMAZING #AEW #DEATHRIDERS https://t.co/9hg1Xyh9A2 — Billy Blankerton (@dted9313) November 27, 2026