Olympic gold medal winner Gable Stevenson took another jab at AEW star Jake Hager on Twitter today following their brief online encounter earlier in the week. Stevenson writes, “Y’all thought I was gonna let a dude name “Jack Swagger” come in my mentions and diss me?” Check it out below.

Y’all thought I was gonna let a dude name “Jack Swagger” come in my mentions and diss me.. 😂😂 — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) August 14, 2021

CM Punk also took to Twitter today to promote the new Starz series “Heels,” which premieres on the channel tomorrow. The former WWE champion writes, “Guys! Big premiere tomorrow!”