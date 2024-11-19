The stars simply did not align for Gable Steveson’s run in WWE.

Maybe they will in the future.

During the re-introduction press conference for his return to Minnesota as an amateur wrestler in what will be his final year in the sport, Gable Steveson addressed his WWE departure and potential future return to the profession.

“I think, WWE just wasn’t the right time,” Steveson stated. “I have a competitive edge to me. They knew that, and it was not the time for it.”

Steveson continued, “Maybe one day, if the stars align, it would be a great opportunity to do it again. I have no bad feelings with it. I have no bad blood with it. I would like to keep moving forward with everything I have going on.”

As noted, Gable Steveson took part in Jon Jones’ training camp for UFC 309 against Stipe Miocic, and was nearly knocked out from a flying knee thrown by “Bones” Jones during one session (Watch Video Here).

Following his successful title defense against Miocic at the UFC 309 pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past weekend, UFC Heavyweight Champion Jones said of Steveson, “It’s not if he’ll become UFC Champion, but when …”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above Gable Steveson quotes from the re-introduction press conference.)