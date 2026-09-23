Gable Steveson has issued a statement following his first professional MMA loss at UFC 331.

Steveson was knocked out by Sean Sharaf just 12 seconds into their heavyweight bout, ending Steveson’s unbeaten start to his MMA career.

In the lead-up to the fight, Sharaf publicly referenced allegations made against Steveson during his college years in 2019. Steveson was investigated at the time but did not face criminal charges, with prosecutors citing insufficient evidence.

Steveson addressed the situation on Tuesday, saying he believes Sharaf brought up the allegations in an effort to get inside his head ahead of their fight.

“Prior to and during fight week, an incident from my college years was brought up by my opponent. I believe it was raised to get in my head, but it also reopened something that had been addressed years ago.

“I want to be clear: I did not do anything alleged. I was never charged with a crime, and the matter was ultimately dropped by the district attorney.”

Steveson added that he fully cooperated with law enforcement and said the matter also underwent a separate Title IX review.

“The allegations were not ignored nor brushed aside. They were thoroughly and heavily reviewed as I fully cooperated with law enforcement, including a separate Title IX review.

“There were no criminal charges, no conviction, and no finding of responsibility against me. The matter was closed, and there is no pending legal issue involving me.”

The former WWE talent also acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and said his focus moving forward will remain on his family and career.

“I understand how serious allegations like this are, and I understand that people may have questions when they hear only part of a story. Moving forward, I am going to keep focusing on my wife, my daughter, my family, and the work in front of me.”

Steveson then turned his attention to Saturday’s loss, giving Sharaf credit for catching him while promising that the defeat will serve as motivation.

“As for my opponent, congratulations. You caught me. A mistake on my end was made. It was your night.”

Steveson compared the setback to losses he experienced during his amateur wrestling career, saying those defeats ultimately fueled his rise to the top of the sport.

“Just like my wrestling days after my loss, I came back with an undeniable will to win and focus that led me to the top of my sport. The result of Saturday night, I believe, will catapult me to do the same.

“I will be great, and this won’t deny me.”