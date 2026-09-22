Gable Steveson’s manager is standing behind him following his first UFC loss.

Steveson suffered a stunning 12-second knockout loss to Sean Sharaf at UFC 331. Sharaf entered the heavyweight fight as a significant underdog before quickly putting away the Olympic gold medalist and former WWE Superstar.

Steveson’s manager, Abraham Kawa, took to social media following the loss and pointed to several legendary fighters who suffered defeats during their careers.

“It’s ok that Gable got caught. It’s ok that he was booed. It’s ok his opponent talked sh*t. It’s ok that the world is kicking him when down. It’s the life he chose. Islam got clipped. Arman has lost. DJ has lost. Gsp lost. Dc lost. Jose Aldo lost. All went on to have absolutely legendary careers.”

Kawa made it clear that Steveson continues to have the support of his team despite the setback, adding that he expects the former NCAA wrestling standout to rebound from the loss.

“We stand by our guy. He will be back real soon and he will be great!”

There is currently no word on when Steveson will return to the Octagon. Following the knockout, he received a 45-day medical suspension with 30 days of no contact, in addition to the mandatory seven-day suspension.