Gable Steveson was nearly knocked out by a UFC legend this week.

In exclusive training footage released via social media, the former WWE NXT Superstar and Olympic gold medalist is shown joining the training camp for MMA legend Jon “Bones” Jones ahead of his UFC Heavyweight Championship defense against arguably the best heavyweight in UFC history, Stipe Miocic.

The footage shows Steveson training with Jones in the gym when “Bones” nearly caught him flush with a flying knee as Steveson was changing levels for a takedown.

UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic is scheduled to take place on November 16, 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.