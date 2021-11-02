During his appearance on After The Bell, Gable Steveson spoke on wanting to pave his own path in the WWE rather than be considered the next version of Kurt Angle. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s fine. I don’t mind the pressure. People compare me to Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar and stuff like that, and it’s actually really cool. Kurt Angle is a legend. They’re both Hall of Famers at the end of the day. For me, to be compared to those guys is something crazy. It’s good and bad. Kurt won a gold medal and I won a gold medal. The difference is, he had a broken neck and I won it in the last one second. My gold medal doesn’t exist because if I don’t have a broken neck, it’s gone. The chip is always going to be there because people surround that pressure that I like around me to be that superstar and live up to that hype. That Kurt Angle hype is really good and it drives me to be better than he is. If I don’t reach that point, I know I tried and did my best. At the end of the day, my goal is to be the best version of Gable, not Kurt Angle, not Brock Lesnar. Even with their support and their look, I want to be the person I want to be.