During his appearance on After The Bell, Gable Steveson spoke on how much Brock Lesnar has helped him throughout his career. Here’s what he had to say:

Brock, a while ago, was preparing me for the long journey that he knew I was going to have. Before I even won the national title or was doing the things I’m doing now, Brock came in my freshman year of college and talked to me about winning, friends, and having the right circle around you, and having guys like that, that you really don’t see that are big time ballers and players, and stuff like that in the world – to have him come in, sit me down, and give me the gist of how his life was, how he became so successful, and try to put it into me, it’s like a once in a lifetime thing that you have to listen to. It’s not something you shy away from. You have to take those words and run with them. Everything he said, I took it, ran with it, did the best I could, and I’m here now, so it was pretty good I guess.