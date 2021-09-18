During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Gable Steveson spoke on what type of character he wants to portray with the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t know my style yet, but I think I can pull off the American Hero really well, especially being a gold medalist. Kurt [Angle] was the only one – I don’t have a broken freakin’ neck, and I hear it all day on Twitter. ‘You don’t have a broken neck, you’re not the real gold medalist.’ So I heard it all day in all my messages. I’m sorry I didn’t have a broken neck, but I still got a gold medal….there are so many styles I could play, there are so many styles I’m ready to play. I’m open to anything – American Hero, bruiser, heel, bad guy, good guy. I think I have the characteristics and charisma to be everything. I’m just waiting to see who I’m gonna be.

Credit: MMA Hour. H/T 411Mania.