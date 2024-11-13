All Elite Wrestling fans can get ready to hear Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” song to promote the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night, AEW President Tony Khan announced that he’s secured a license for GNR’s “November Rain.” He wrote,

“Thanks to @gunsnroses, AEW has secured a license to use November Rain in our videos promoting #AEWFullGear + this AEW November to Remember!

Expect AEW November Rain by this weekend + again next Wednesday before the ppv!

See you on TBS for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TOMORROW!”

Thanks to @gunsnroses,

AEW has secured a license to use November Rain in our videos promoting #AEWFullGear +

this AEW November to Remember! Expect AEW November Rain by this weekend +

again next Wednesday before the ppv! See you on TBS for

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TOMORROW! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 13, 2024

Former WWE Superstar Gable Steveson will be making his return to collegiate wrestling with the University of Minnesota.

On Tuesday, University of Minnesota wrestling coach Brandon Eggum took to Instagram to announce that the Olympic Gold medalist will be returning to his program next year.

After retiring in 2022, Steveson has one year of eligibility left.

Steveson, who was under a WWE NIL deal, was released from the company in May of 2024.