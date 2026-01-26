When Gable Steveson signed with WWE in 2021, the move was framed internally as a long-term investment in a once-in-a-generation athlete. An Olympic gold medalist with size, explosiveness, and mainstream appeal, Steveson was widely viewed as a cornerstone prospect. Three years later, that experiment came to an end, with WWE releasing Steveson after it became clear he was not prepared to commit fully to the demands of a professional wrestling career.

Despite that outcome, and despite public criticism of several in-ring performances during his time in WWE NXT, including a widely panned bout at NXT Great American Bash, Steveson insists there is no bitterness toward the company. Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience, he described his WWE run as positive, even if ultimately incompatible with his competitive priorities.

“I had a great experience. I have nothing wrong with anybody there,” Steveson explained. “TKO was great, Triple H, Paul Levesque was great, Stephanie [McMahon], Vince [McMahon], everybody was great.” Rather than blaming creative or coaching, Steveson framed the separation as a personal crossroads. “I just had a competitive drive that I needed to get out. And so, when that gap is there, you can’t do both.”

That internal conflict, he said, became impossible to ignore as he tried to juggle multiple paths at once. “I was trying to bridge both, and I wasn’t giving my 100% to the business,” Steveson admitted. “And if I’m not going to give 100% to the business, then you might as well X me out because it’s already over with.” The comment echoed frustrations that had quietly grown backstage as WWE evaluated his progress and availability.

Steveson also made it clear that professional wrestling is not permanently off the table. When asked whether he would consider another WWE run under different circumstances, his response was cautious but sincere. “I would love to go back in the future … if it meant well and I would do it again most definitely,” he said. “Because I have no hard feelings to them, and that’s how it goes.”

Steveson’s WWE tenure was complicated not only by inconsistent performances, but also by lingering public scrutiny tied to sexual assault allegations from 2019. He was arrested on suspicion but never charged, with prosecutors citing insufficient evidence. While those issues hovered in the background of his wrestling career, Steveson has since redirected his focus decisively.

At present, his attention is centered on mixed martial arts, where he has been training alongside Jon Jones as he prepares for a potential MMA future. That shift highlights a familiar challenge for elite crossover athletes, particularly when balancing divergent career paths at the highest competitive level.

From an industry perspective, Steveson’s comments reflect a broader recalibration within WWE’s talent philosophy under TKO Group Holdings. Athletic upside alone is no longer sufficient. Full-time commitment, developmental patience, and long-term availability have become baseline expectations for prospects expected to succeed on a global platform.

In the months ahead, Steveson’s trajectory appears firmly rooted outside the wrestling ring. Still, his measured tone and respect toward WWE leave open the possibility of another chapter, provided timing, priorities, and commitment align more cleanly than they did the first time.