Gable Steveson is ready to have his debut match in WWE.

The Olympic Gold medal winner recently spoke with MMAFighting about this very topic, which included him detailing how he plans to be the most dominant WWE performer since Brock Lesnar. Steveson adds that he does want to win more gold for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. Highlights can be found below.

Says his WWE debut will be happening soon:

I’m pretty close to debuting and being on-screen. I’m just waiting for that call and waiting for that time. Some days it’s stressful because I never know when it will come and I’m used to amateur wrestling where it’s like, ‘Hey, we have the Olympics in three months or we have the Olympic trials in two months, be ready for it.’ Right now, you’re going through the motions with no goal, and I wish I could have that goal in sight and put forth and give people real answers when I’m debuting, but it will be coming really, really soon. And when I mean really, really soon, probably after [WrestleMania] or just a little bit after that. I think being able to understand that this game is different and it’s a process and I’m going to follow the process the right way and just keep moving forward. I’m young and I’m hungry. I want to be the best in everything I can possibly be. Step one is WWE and go out there and be the most physical, athletic, and dominant wrestler since probably Brock Lesnar, maybe even more than that.

Hopes to compete in the Olympics in 2024:

I know the Olympics is next year and I hope to be a part of that and keep moving forward and keep winning big titles for the USA also. I would love a second run,” he said. “I feel I have a lot more left in the tank to showcase. I want to prove USA right and keep moving forward overall and become one of the best American amateur wrestlers ever, and I hope I can achieve the Bruce Baumgartner status of having a bunch of medals and having the accolades to show and be a part of WWE and be an entertainer, too.

Steveson made his WWE SmackDown debut back in December. You can read about that here.