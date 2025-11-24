Gable Steveson made another emphatic statement in his young MMA career this weekend, steamrolling Kevin Hein in just 24 seconds in the main event of APFC 21 — the promotion operated by former UFC champion Anthony Pettis.

Steveson wasted no time imposing his Olympic-level athleticism. Hein changed levels early, only for Steveson to meet him with a sharp left hand before driving through with a takedown that ended the fight almost instantly.

With the win, Steveson moves to 2-0 as a professional. His debut saw him stop Braden Peterson by TKO in just 1:38, and he also picked up a win in Dirty Boxing earlier this year, though that bout does not count on his official MMA record.

After the fight, Steveson again name-dropped UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard — something he also did following his first victory — signaling that his eyes are firmly set on a jump to the UFC sooner than later.

Steveson, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist, spent the 2024–25 season back in Minnesota for his final year of college eligibility. His return run ended in an upset loss to Wyatt Hendrickson in the final match of the NCAA Wrestling National Championships, but his overall wrestling résumé remains elite: two national titles, two Dan Hodge Trophies, and five All-American honors.

He also helped train Jon Jones ahead of Jones’ scheduled fight with Stipe Miocic and previously spent time in WWE from 2021 to 2024, where he ultimately wrestled just one televised match.