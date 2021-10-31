Gable Steveson was interviewed on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the Olympic Gold Medalist, who has signed with WWE, talked about learning from Brock Lesnar as they have going to college at the University of Minnesota in common.

“Brock a while ago was preparing me for the long journey that he knew I was going to have. Brock came in my freshman year of college and talked to me about winning, friends, and having the right circle around you, and having guys like that, that you really don’t see that are big time ballers and players, and stuff like that in the world. To have him come in, sit me down, and give me the gist of how his life was, how he became so successful, and try to put it into me, it’s like a once in a lifetime thing that you have to listen to. It’s not something you shy away from. You have to take those words and run with them. Everything he said, I took it, ran with it, did the best I could, and I’m here now, so it was pretty good I guess.”

