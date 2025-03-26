– Following his loss in what many are calling the biggest upset in NCAA Wrestling history, former WWE NXT Superstar Gable Steveson appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, March 26. During the appearance, Steveson spoke about a potential future in MMA fighting, and his training with UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones.

“Just making sure I can get my hands certified and ready, making sure that I can see punches and make sure that I’m comfortable in the cage and comfortable with guys in front of me that are going to throwing these huge haymakers, and getting in and getting out of the way,” Steveson said about a possible future in MMA. “I got a great mentor right now. I hope a lot of people know a guy named Jon Jones…he’s pretty damn good [laughs], and I appreciate his efforts of trying to lead me into the right direction and taking my back and giving me the direction I need. I’m really young, and he’s been there and he’s done that before, so I’m really appreciative of how he’s kind of walked my steps leading into this next chapter, if that’s what it is.”

Steveson then went on to mention how he would like a face-to-face meeting with UFC President Dana White.

“I think that’s the best outlet for amateur wrestlers overall, and I have not spoken to Dana personally,” he said. “That’s one meeting that I would love to have face-to-face. I’ve been waiting a long time to see him. I know after the 2021 Olympics, he reached out to me and wanted me to come see him in Vegas and everything else. So that’s one meeting that I would love to have and love to see. So if I can get in front of his face and really pitch who I and pitch who he can see and who I will be, I think that would be the greatest thing.”

– WWE released the following teaser clip from the debut episode of Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+, which features her sharing an emotional moment backstage with “The Best in the World” at WWE SummerSlam.

