Gable Steveson, the Olympic Gold Medalist who has signed with WWE, was interviewed on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast where he discussed a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

What intrigued him about WWE:

“They allowed me to go back to school. If I would have signed with UFC or tried to do NFL, I would have to leave an open book with the University of Minnesota that I couldn’t finish. I wanted to go back and win the National Tournament again. I wanted to go back and wrestle in front of my fans because last year we couldn’t because of Covid rules, and the year before that, it got canceled. I wanted to go back and have that last run with everybody seeing me.”

Being in attendance for SummerSlam:

“When I came out for SummerSlam and Triple H brought me down from the suite, he said, ‘You’re going to go out and be on stage.’ I was like, this is something as kids I always wanted to do. I wanted to know what it feels like to be in front of 50,000 people on the big screen on the stage. I got out there, and it just felt natural, like normal.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription