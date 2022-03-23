WWE Superstar Gable Steveson has declared that he will be at WrestleMania 38.

As noted over the weekend, Gable took to Twitter shortly after becoming a two-time NCAA wrestling champion and said he would be at WrestleMania. The tweet was quickly deleted after posting it, but he wrote, “Also, I will be at #WrestleMania.. It’s time!!”

In an update, Gable spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated this week and once again said he will be at WrestleMania next month. His comments also indicated that we may see him do something in the ring as he said fans will see what he’s all about.

“I plan on going to WrestleMania,” Steveson said. “That’s the first time WWE fans will see me and what I’m about. I’m going to put my heart out there.”

Steveson dominated this past Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, winning his second consecutive NCAA Division I national title in wrestling, just months after winning an Olympic gold medal. Gable defeated Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz in the final match of the night to crown himself champion. He then celebrated with his trademark backflip, and as promised, left his shoes on the mat to signify the end of his amateur wrestling career. Steveson lost only two matches during his four-year career at the University of Minnesota. He finished with an overall collegiate record of 86–2, and the victory on Saturday increased his winning streak to 47 matches in a row.

Steveson revealed how he received good luck messages from several people in WWE on Saturday, including Triple H, Paul Heyman, and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

“Paul Heyman is always like the first one to text, and that means a lot,” Steveson said. “He always reaches out and makes sure I’m good. Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque checks up on me, and so does Brock Lesnar. They’ve shown me a lot of love and respect.”

Steveson, who signed a WWE NIL contract last fall, is expected to go straight to the main roster, but still work with WWE Performance Center coaches. His brother, Bobby Steveson, is already working in WWE NXT as Damon Kemp. Kemp debuted on WWE 205 Live back in December with a loss to Andre Chase. Since then he suffered the following losses – Cameron Grimes on NXT, Josh Briggs on 205 Live, Kushida on 205 Live, and Xyon Quinn on NXT Level Up.

The 21 year old Steveson will finish his degree in Business & Communications this spring. While he has a golden chance to be a global Superstar with WWE, he says he still has not ruled out a future with UFC or the NFL. There were rumors of Steveson inking a deal with UFC or the NFL before he signed with WWE, but he went with pro wrestling after interest from multiple leagues. Steveson said this is his chance to work for WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and create something we’ve never seen.

“My focus has been on the moment,” Steveson said. “There have been times I’ve thought about the UFC and NFL, but I’m not even 22 years old. There is still time to branch out into other places, and I’m also aware of what’s in front of me. This is my chance to work for Vince McMahon in WWE and create something you’ve never seen before.”

He continued, “With wrestling comes so much sacrifice and dedication, and I’ve met so many people along the way that have impacted my life. It’s amazing to see how this journey has played out, and it’s cool to think about how this next chapter will unfold.”

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Steveson on The Grandest Stage of Them All, or if he will actually appear at WrestleMania, but we will keep you updated.

