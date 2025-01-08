Gabriel Iglesias had a fun time attending and appearing on the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut show earlier this week.

Following his appearance, which included a backstage segment with The New Day and Alpha Academy, “Fluffy” appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to continue the media tour for his new Netflix special.

During the appearance, the stand-up comedian and longtime WWE fan reflected on Hulk Hogan being mercilessly booed by the jam-packed crowd inside Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

“It was painful watching Hulk Hogan get booed,” he said. “I was like, ‘Wow.’ From great to hate. That was ugly.”

Iglesias would go on to explain why WWE “should have known better” than to have Hogan come out and not expect the reaction he ultimately received.

“At the same time, WWE should have known better,” he said. “You know that Hulk Hogan has been out there on this political train trying to sell his beer and on the (Donald) Trump train. You take somebody like that and you put them in a blue state in L.A., what else was going to happen? That might be the reaction.”

