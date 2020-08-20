Gabriel Kidd Injured And Expected to Miss NJPW Events

Gabriel Kidd and NJPW have officially announced that Kidd is injured and will miss two NJPW events later this month. Kidd will miss the August 26th and 27th events.
The official statement from NJPW reads: “We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Kidd wrestle. We appreciate your understanding and wish Kidd the best in his recovery. ”
The matches that previously featured Kidd have already been changed accordingly:
* August 26th: Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji & Yuji Nagata vs YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto
* August 27th: Satoshi Kojima, Tomoaki Honma & Yuji Nagata vs YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto
Gabriel Kidd suffers neck injury; to miss Korakuen Hall events:https://t.co/BBbxBAx4Jl#njpw #njsst pic.twitter.com/VIHAzCC8cp
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 20, 2020
