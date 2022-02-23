NJPW star Gabriel Kidd issued a short statement on his personal Twitter early this morning announcing that he’s stepping away from pro-wrestling to focus on his mental health, adding that his family gave him the wake-up call he needed. Along with his statement he shares a video of a promo he cut on Will Ospreay at a RevPro even where Kidd opened up about suicidal and dark thoughts he was experiencing in his real life.

He writes:

This isn’t a wrestling promo. I am not well and will be taking time off because after 13 years of dedicating my life and putting wrestling first I need a rest. Thank you to my family and closest friends for giving me the wake up call I’ve needed for a while. I’ll be back.

This comes after Kidd was displaying some odd behavior on his social media. Ospreay and other talents close to Kidd asked fans to give him the space online he needs to get better. Check out his tweet below.