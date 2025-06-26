Gage Goldberg spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestle Binge to discuss his father Bill Goldberg returning to the ring for a retirement match against GUNTHER at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event in Atlanta, GA. on July 12.

During the discussion, the son of the WWE Hall of Fame legend admitted that he isn’t sure what his father will do if he wins the title in his retirement match, how they “barely watch WWE,” as well as how football is his own future, while WWE is his “backup plan.”

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics.

On if a win over GUNTHER would encourage Goldberg to continue wrestling after WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12: “That one I couldn’t even tell ya. I wish I had his confidence 100 percent because he has — anything could happen to him and it just would go right over his head. He’s still confident as ever, and win or lose, he’s going to get the itch again that he wants to stay in the ring.”

On if he and his father keeps up with the WWE product: “No. Not at all. We barely watch.”

On football being Gage’s own top priority for the future, with WWE being his backup plan: “It’s there. It’s a backup plan for sure. Football is the first priority 100 percent… Football is my main plan. WWE is the backup plan, 100 percent.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)