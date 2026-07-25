Anthem Wrestling’s lawsuit against TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim remains ongoing, with a new status conference scheduled for August 28 in Nashville Chancery Court.

The latest court update follows mediation that was scheduled for June 24, though there has been no indication the two sides reached a resolution. Kim was previously granted an extension to respond to the lawsuit pending those mediation efforts.

Anthem originally filed the suit in January 2026 after Kim indicated she believed she had potential claims against the company under the Florida Private Whistleblower Act following her departure in 2025. Anthem argues any disputes should instead be governed by Tennessee law, citing the terms of Kim’s 2022 services agreement.

According to the filing, Kim worked as an independent contractor providing talent relations, match production, and performer services, while also pursuing outside projects. Anthem is seeking a court declaration affirming her independent contractor status and preventing her from pursuing claims under Florida employment statutes, including the Florida Private Whistleblower Act, the Florida Civil Rights Act, and Title VII.

The company is also requesting attorneys’ fees and court costs if it prevails.

As always, as updates regarding the Gail Kim and Anthem lawsuit continue to surface, we will keep you