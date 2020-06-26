Gail Kim Calls Bra and Panties Matches A Traumatic Experience

Former WWE and IMPACT star Gail Kim took to Twitter earlier today to comment on Alexa Bliss’s recent interview with FOX, where Bliss says she respected the women who performed in bra and panties matches even though she’d never do them herself.

Kim, who was apart of WWE during that era, tells Bliss, “Never looked at it that way. I just have to say out loud that this along with some other gimmick matches similar in nature were some of the most traumatic moments of my life that I have to live with, feeling like I never had a choice.”

When the Expose Twitter account, which has been a major component in the #SpeakingOut movement, responded to Kim calling what WWE did “an abuse of power,”she wrote back the following: “Abuse of power is correct. Then I was told even though I won (which means i get to stay decent), I had to strip to please the audience. Now I have to live with these memories and pictures. I have to live with shame. Not them.”

Former Women of Honor champion Kelly Klein would then jump into the conversation. She retweeted Kim’s original post and added, “I have so much respect and appreciation for women who were put in this position.

Say “no” (as is your right as an independent contractor), risk being labeled as difficult to work with. Do it, & you’re labeled “popcorn match”, not real wrestlers.”

Kim then responded to Klein with, “Yes. Please say no to things you don’t feel comfortable with. You ARE an independent contractor.”

Check it out below.

Never looked at it that way. I just have to say out loud that this along with some other gimmick matches similar in nature were some of the most traumatic moments of my life that I have to live with, feeling like I never had a choice. https://t.co/ZYpIsbw95S — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) June 26, 2020

Abuse of power is correct. Then I was told even though I won (which means i get to stay decent), I had to strip to please the audience. Now I have to live with these memories and pictures. I have to live with shame. Not them. https://t.co/g3zqJXiKh7 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) June 26, 2020