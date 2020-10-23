IMPACT wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim recently spoke to Forbes to hype tomorrow’s Bound For Glory pay per view and comment on the growth of the Knockouts women’s division. Highlights are below.

On where the division started and where it is now:

Just to see where we started, and to be along for that whole ride to see where the Knockouts division is now…of course, there are so many women—not just in our company, but across the board in the industry—so many talented women that I would have loved to have worked with.

Says how special it is that she became a breakout star when women’s wrestling wasn’t as popular: