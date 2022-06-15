Gail Kim made an appearance on Battleground Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics including her time with Impact Wrestling. Here are the highlights:

Her history with Impact Wrestling:

“It’s been 20 years and I think I’ve been part of this company 15 years now out of that 20. I’ve seen every up and down, and more than anything, we’ve had different management. But we’ve always stayed together. We’ve always tried to put out the best wrestling show period. The talent has always been almost like a family. We really sometimes are the underdog. We just want to show what we can do, and IMPACT Wrestling has always given us that platform.”

How far the Knockouts division has come over the years:

“Look how far the Knockouts have come. We’ve created a women’s division that has been going strong and has been a cornerstone of this company. When I entered this company, there were, I think, four or five of us. Now, we have about 20 girls who are all participating on the show.”

