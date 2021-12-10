Gail Kim made an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former Knockouts Champion talked about transitioning from being an active wrestler to a backstage producer:

“I always talk about the fact that Jeff Jarrett back in 2007 when there was no women’s wrestling really being put on any type of platform gave us that opportunity. Since then, he always believed in me. Once you start becoming a leader in the locker room, the girls start coming to me and asking me for my feedback and all those things. Eventually, I knew I wanted to continue on in this business. I loved putting matches together. That’s what I feel like I am really good at, so I asked Jeff. I said, ‘I want to become a producer’, and he said yes. I said, ‘Can I shadow one of the producers that is there now?’ and he said yes. So the first time I was a producer, it was a live PPV. That was fun, but you know as well as most people do that you learn the fastest when you’re thrown into things.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription