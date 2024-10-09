Gail Kim recently took part in a virtual signing for “K&S WrestleFest” where she discussed a variety of topics, including why she doesn’t believe she’ll be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She said,

“I don’t think I would go in [WWE Hall of Fame]. My career, all my accomplishments, I mean besides the fact that I won the title on my first night. I’ll always be appreciative of that fact. I wouldn’t take it away now, but I think if you asked me back then, I was very green when I started and when I won that title, it was off a lot of hype.”

She added, “I’d never been a babyface before, I had worked as a heel on the independent scene. So to be a babyface and thrown as a champion on your first night out in WWE, it was crazy. I wasn’t ready. So when you start at the top and you’re not ready, it’s just hard. You’re gonna go down. There’s nowhere else to go if you start at the top.”

Kim currently works as part of the TNA Wrestling creative team, often booking and producing the Knockouts matches.