TNA Wrestling has officially announced the departure of four key individuals from the company. In a recent email sent out to staff and industry insiders, the company confirmed that Gail Kim, Ariel Shnerner, Rob Kligman, and Michael Shewchenko will be moving on from their respective roles.

Gail Kim, a legendary figure in professional wrestling, has been an integral part of TNA for years, both as an in-ring competitor and as a backstage producer. Her contributions to the Knockouts Division have been widely recognized, and her departure marks a significant change for the company’s women’s wrestling landscape.

Ariel Shnerner, who has been involved in various aspects of the company’s operations, will also be exiting alongside Rob Kligman, a key figure in marketing and business development. Additionally, Michael Shewchenko, whose role within the company has helped shape various internal strategies, will be parting ways with TNA.

The reasons behind their departures have not been publicly disclosed, and it remains to be seen how TNA will adjust in the wake of these changes. As the company moves forward, fans and industry insiders will be keeping a close eye on any further shifts within the organization.

Stay tuned for updates as more details emerge regarding these exits and what they mean for the future of TNA Wrestling.

(H/T: Fightful Select)