During her appearance on Wrestling With Stereotypes, Gail Kim revealed that the idea for IMPACT to have Knockouts Tag Titles has been in the works for over a year. Here’s what she had to say:

We’re always looking for women, especially now that we have the tag team division happening now. I’m so excited for the girls. With women’s wrestling being so prevalent, there are so many women. We’re using everyone, but when you’re using everyone and there is only one title, it’s hard. We’re good at building storylines, but of course everyone wants to compete for the title. Bringing the tag team titles, the girls were so excited. We’ve been talking about it for over a year before it happened. Then we were like, ‘Yes! It’s finally happening!’ I’m happy for the girls more than anything. I remember when they told us we were getting the Knockouts Championship, I screamed out loud.

You can check out the interview HERE.

