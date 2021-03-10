During her appearance on Busted Open Radio, Gail Kim spoke on her level of interest in returning to the ring. Here’s what she had to say:

I’m very invested in that division, it’s like my baby in a lot of ways and when they knock it out of the park, my adrenaline is just as high as theirs is and I’m just so grateful that I get that feeling just watching them wrestle and accomplishing what we try to do together. It’s a great feeling that I can get it. I think if I wasn’t getting that feeling, I would probably be back in the ring because I would miss it too much.