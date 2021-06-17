IMPACT legend Gail Kim recently participated in a virtual meet-and-greet with The Asylum Wrestling Store to discuss a number of different topics, including how the promotion asked her to once again come out of retirement, and her thoughts on former Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace, who Kim believes is one tool away from being the total package. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says that IMPACT did ask her to come out of retirement again:

I feel fortunate to be able to do that [produce] because I think that if I didn’t have this role, I would probably be like, ‘Do I need to come back to the ring and wrestle?’ It gives me my fulfillment. It really, truly does and they did ask me to come out of retirement again. I actually agree with you [that the match with Tessa Blanchard can’t be topped]. It’s a once in a generation talent like her who comes along number one, and they built the story so great. I said, ‘You really need to put the time into the storyline’ and they did and they really gave me everything I really hoped for and I couldn’t have asked for anything better so, I don’t wanna ruin that, right?

Says things would have to line up right for her to return to in-ring because her back is still giving her problems:

You know, it would probably have to be — because of my back, it’s just my back. It’s pretty bad. It would have to be the right opponent. It would have to be even — you know, because I had such a good close to my career, I don’t wanna mess that up, because I’m like, ‘Why would I go back and take the chance of ruining my last match?’ And I really don’t wanna do that so it’d be a big, big risk for me and I get to just be backstage with IMPACT and work with the Knockouts right now and that gives me fulfillment. I’m very passionate about that so…

Talks about Jordynne Grace, and how Grace is only missing one piece from having the total package:

If I’m gonna look at other companies [outside of WWE] and people who I think have great potential, I’m gonna say Jordynne Grace. Maybe it’s because I get to work with her side-by-side and I see. Only because when she entered the company, she was at a certain level and it was like stubbornness and I was trying to get her to break through in certain things and I’ve seen her develop that and I feel like she only is lacking one part of this aspect of the business right now and I think if she gets that, I think the sky’s the limit for her. I really, truly believe that and because I get to see things that fans don’t get to see; the work ethic, the ideas coming in, the creative ability, all those things, I see that with her. So, if she just gets that one last part that I’ve been telling her, I think that, like I said, sky’s the limit for her.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)