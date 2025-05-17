Gail Kim is out of tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup 2025 special event.
Ahead of the annual National Wrestling Alliance event, the women’s wrestling legend surfaced on social media to announce that due to ‘severe flu / COVID symptoms’ she is not able to make her appearance at the NWA Crockett Cup 2025 show.
She wrote the following statement on her official X account on Saturday morning to announce the news:
“I am sorry to have to announce that I cannot make it to the Crockett Cup today in Philadelphia. I hate to let the fans down and most of all Nattie and Kenzie but post cruise last Sunday, I went down hard and have been suffering severe flu/covid symptoms. I did not want to announce in hopes to make a full recovery by today, but I am still experiencing a high fever and have had to cancel this am.”
“I promise to make it up to the NWA fans and Billy and hope to come back for another event. I am so disappointed as I was looking forward to being the referee for the women’s championship title today. Wishing the best of luck to everyone in Philadelphia today and especially the ladies who I know will be bringing down 2300 Arena tonight!”
