Gail Kim is out of tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup 2025 special event.

Ahead of the annual National Wrestling Alliance event, the women’s wrestling legend surfaced on social media to announce that due to ‘severe flu / COVID symptoms’ she is not able to make her appearance at the NWA Crockett Cup 2025 show.

She wrote the following statement on her official X account on Saturday morning to announce the news: