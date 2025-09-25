— Bryan Danielson says you’d never guess that he and Brie Bella are wrestlers if you walked into their home. The couple, who have now been married for 11 years, was a topic of discussion during Danielson’s appearance on the Today Show with World Wide Sports in Australia.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On if they got married in the ring: “No, no, no, we just got married in a normal marriage except it was filmed on camera cause she was also a reality TV person.”

On not having wrestling content around the house: “You walk into our house, and you would have no idea that either of us were ever wrestlers. There’s no pictures of this wrestling or things like that, no.”

— Gail Kim has stirred discussion on Twitter with her candid take on former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho.

Kim explained that she used to feel uneasy watching Riho because of the camera angles that often focused up her skirt and her “very little girl” style of attire.

She went on to note that her discomfort wasn’t solely due to Riho’s size, but also because she felt Riho’s matches came across as unrealistic compared to other women in the division such as Io Shirai, Mia Yim, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Lei Ying. Kim tweeted,

“I will say, and I haven’t watched AEW in a very long time, but when I did watch Riho and nothing against her at all bc I am the biggest supporter of all women who wanna make it in this business, but I did feel uncomfortable watching her because the camera shots would go up her skirt and she was always dressed like a very little girl and it felt improper. I am also into very believable Wrestling. Not everyone is especially nowadays. And it was very hard for me to believe a little girl that was being portrayed of that size was fighting the women they had in that division. To put it into context, I find Io, Mia, Asuka, Kairi and Lei Ying to be more believable and I don’t feel uncomfortable watching.”

When a fan drew comparisons to WWE’s AJ Lee, Kim clarified her comments were about Riho’s portrayal and presentation from years ago, not a criticism of her in-ring talent. She said,

“OK, I’m not taking anything away from her talent. I’m talking about what I saw years ago and what made me feel uncomfortable. She looked like a very young girl in a frilly skirt and the camera man was up her a*s. It just felt inappropriate to me.”

“I’m not going to comment on the Riho thing again. I have stated my opinion. It was a four part tweet so you can look at that again if you don’t understand what I was saying. It was more than about her size. It was a combination of things. I was asked about it, and I answered.”

You can check out Kim’s tweets below:

I listenedto this whole clip. Which I said I didn’t want clips, but that’s fine. The only issue that I had was that he made a comment about her teeth.I will say, and I haven’t watched AEW in a very long time, but when I did watch Riho and nothing against her at all bc I am (1/4) https://t.co/R3i2ARS60a — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) September 23, 2025

Stephanie didn’t look underage when the camera man was shooting her ass. That particular show I saw years ago she looked very young and it felt uncomfortable to me. What is so hard to understand? I could twist your words to you know. You like to watch young girls up their skirts? https://t.co/UowjGcSD3B — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) September 24, 2025

Ok guys am

I speaking English or what? I said Riho looked like that in ONE particular show YEARS ago. What is it that you’re not computing? That was probably when AEW was in its first year or so or early years. Are you guys just wanting a fight or is it just incompetence here? — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) September 24, 2025

— Darby Allin shared another wild stunt with fans in a new Instagram video.

The former TNT Champion is seen zipped inside a body bag before being launched into the air by a sumo wrestler.

In his caption, Darby wrote: “What happens when I get zipped up in a body bag and launched by a sumo wrestler! Fun day on the water with @travispastrana.”

You can watch Darby’s daring stunt below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DARBY ALLIN (@darbyallin)

— On a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised Hangman Page for the way he carried himself during the post-show media scrum at AEW All Out 2025.

Co-host Bishop Dyer also gave high marks to the event as a whole, though he admitted it was difficult to single out one match as the best of the night.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

Bully Ray on Hangman Page: “What stuck out to me was the post-match scrum and how Hangman Adam Page handled himself in that moment … Hangman Page came off like a great world champion and a great representative of AEW saying we’re just doing our thing, we’re laser focused. That’s all we can worry about, didn’t take any type of bait. In that moment in time I went, that kid matured, that kid grew, that kid is morphing into a good world champion … I felt like Hangman was Cody-esque in the way he delivered his message about the company, the direction.”

Bishop Dyer on being torn bbtween Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher and MJF vs. Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out: “I’m torn, because I think [Page vs. Fletcher] could be [the] match of the weekend, But I also really liked the MJF Tables ‘n’ Tacks match with [Mark] Briscoe.”

Bishop Dyer on the tension for MJF vs. Briscoe: “They’re standing in the tacks and they’re getting ready to do the bodyslam. I thought they really built the suspense, especially for MJF to take [his] first bump into the tacks, and you heard the reaction [to] it. Briscoe had already gone down in it two or three time, but when MJF finally took that bump and he sits up, I [thought], ‘He has some of the best facial expressions in the business.’”