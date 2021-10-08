Gail Kim recently spoke about the passing of Shannon Spruill AKA Daffney Unger during a new interview with Sports Illustrated.

Impact Wrestling is airing a Monster’s Ball match with Alisha Edwards vs. Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee at Knockouts Knockdown on Saturday as a way to honor the late wrestler. Here are some of the highlights:

The match:

“She was one of the first to break the mold and become this hardcore queen, and the Monster’s Ball match was an important part of that,” Kim says. “It’s a great event to bring back, but it means so much more than that this time.”

Honoring Daffney: