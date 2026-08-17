WRESTLING ICON GAIL KIM NAMED SPECIAL GUEST REFEREE FOR DANI MO VS. HOKANE AT JCW BLOODYMANIA 19

DETROIT, MI — Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW) has officially announced that TNA Hall of Famer, former WWE legend and multi-time World Champion Gail Kim will serve as the Special Guest Referee for the high-stakes showdown between Dani Mo and Hokane this Friday late-night/early Saturday at BloodyMania 19.

BloodyMania 19, JCW’s flagship annual event taking place during the iconic Gathering of the Juggalos, is set to feature one of the most volatile women’s matchups of the year. With tensions between Dani Mo and Hokane reaching a boiling point, JCW management brought in one of the most respected trailblazers in professional wrestling history to maintain order inside the ring.

“Gail Kim is a absolute legend who has seen and done it all in this business,” said JCW co-founder Violent J. “When you have a rivalry as explosive and personal as Dani Mo versus Hokane, you need an authority figure who commands total respect and won’t take any backtalk from either competitor. Gail Kim is the ultimate standard of excellence, and having her in a JCW ring, in the middle of this match, guarantees a fair, hard-hitting contest.”

BloodyMania 19 will be live, exclusively on YouTube pay-per-view ($17.00), and will be headlined by a double main event. In the first, JCW Lunacy World Champion, “The Chosen One” Caleb Konley takes on “The Climax” and “Mr. JCW” Kerry Morton. In the second main event, GORE GAMES, will see The Luciano Family (Sally Boy, Vincenzo and Big Vito), Krule and Donovan Dijak take on The JWO (2 Tuff Tony, Willie Mack, The Brothers of Funstruction and EC3), coached by Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope, with Special Guest Referee Mad Man Pondo.

Also announced for the card*

3 Way Dance for the JCW World Championship: “Big Money” Josh Bishop (w/ Joel Gertner) vs. JCW American Champion Father Bronson vs. “The Neon Ninja” Facade

Tag Team Grudge match: “The Cowboy” James Storm and Cokane vs. Mr. Anderson and Steven Flowe

Tag Team Championship Match: JCW World Tag Team Champions Choppa City vs. The Outbreak (w/ Barnabas The Bizarre)

*More matches to be announced

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