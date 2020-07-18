Gallows and Anderson Point Fingers At Paul Heyman For WWE Release: “He’s A F***ing Liar And A Piece Of S**t”

On the latest episode of their Talk ‘N’ Shop podcast, Luke (Doc) Gallows and Karl Anderson bury former Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman for lying to them, where the Good Brothers reveal that Heyman was the one who “inspired” their release from WWE back in April. Highlights are below.

How Heyman is a great charmer but a bull**** liar. Heyman mentioned that they could bury him if he ever lied, which they do.

Gallows: It’s great to be a good charmer, but when you’re 100% full of bullshit — we had this conversation in a rental car before we got on the phone with him. ‘All you ever read, all these guys that came before us, is that he’s a great charmer but the biggest bullshitter in the history of the business.’ We’re both going, ‘We hope he’s not bullshitting us.’ We have these big contracts, we’re rolling with AJ, you gotta think positive. To the end, he’s putting us over and telling us how good we are and ‘we’re gonna put the straps on you a month down the line, but you deserve them now, but you’re gonna go to Saudi and be the best tag team in the world. If you ever have a problem with creative or if I ever lie to you, go on social media and fucking bury me. Fucking put me under the dirt because I fucking deserve it! I want those guys in the locker room to know that I can’t fucking be trusted!’ Guys in the locker room, he can’t fucking be trusted and I just buried him.

Triple H making them promises, then finding out that Paul Heyman inspired their releases:

Anderson: Getting that call, it didn’t feel good. It took me back to having these conversations with Triple H and he looks at me and goes, ‘Dude, I look at you and I see your kids. I think about, what if AEW doesn’t last? I can promise you one thing, WWE will always be here.’ We stopped being boss and employee at that point and we were, obviously not friends, but two humans talking. I’m not saying that Triple H could have stopped anything or even cared, but hearing that from your boss and then having it happen, it’s like damn, they don’t give a fuck. Trying to get to the bottom of it, because it did feel weird. Asking around, we heard ‘well, it was Paul Heyman inspired.’ ‘Really?’ We told AJ that. He asked somebody what they think of it. That person said ‘Yes.

How AJ Styles went to Paul Heyman to ask if he was behind the Good Brothers release. When Heyman denied it, Styles went directly to Vince who confirmed it.

Karl Anderson: AJ went to Paul and said, ‘Did you fire these guys or put the word in?’ Paul said, ‘No, you have my word that I didn’t do this. If I would have known, I would have gone to bat for them.’ AJ went back to the same guy, asked again, and then went to Vince. AJ goes to Vince and said, ‘Tell me the truth, is Paul the one that said fire these guys?’ Vince told AJ, ‘They weren’t on my list, but yes, it was a Heyman thing.’

On Paul Heyman believing the Good Brothers were making too much money:

Gallows: He said we were making too much money for what we were doing and he’s a fucking liar and a piece of shit.

They also confirm that Styles requested with WWE management to be moved to SmackDown because he didn’t want to work with Heyman anymore, who has since been replaced by Bruce Prichard as Raw Executive Director. Check out the full episode below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)