WWE issued the following press release announcing that the O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson), who returned to the company last week, will be in action on Monday’s Raw, where they will be taking on the Alpha Academy. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Last week, The O.C reunited when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made a surprise return to WWE to back up AJ Styles against the threat of Finn Bálor and The Judgment Day. Now, the two-time Raw Tag Team Champions will lock horns with Master Gable and Otis! Don’t miss all the action of Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA.

* Elias returns

* The O.C. vs. Alpha Academy

* Cora Jade appears on RAW with Rhea Ripley to choose “Pick Your Poison” opponent for Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT the next night

* Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz – if Miz wins, Lumis will be gone forever, but if Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract

* New WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle

* Brock Lesnar appears to respond to call-out by Bobby Lashley