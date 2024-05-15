Tonight’s episode of NXT took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here are the big news items from the show.

Gallus made their first appearance on NXT television since February, where they stood tall over Ivar, Wes Lee, and Josh Briggs. The trio, consisting of the Coffey brothers and Wolfgang, had been competing on NXT live events, and also helped The Rock train for his WrestleMania XL match.

"This is just the start!" Gallus is back and just sent a message to EVERYONE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FqOnh1D8id — WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2024

NXT also announced the following matchups for next week’s show.

-Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs vs. Ivar, winner faces Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship

-Brinley Reece vs. Jaida Parker Ladder Match Qualifier

-Fallon Henly vs. Thea Hail Ladder Match Qualifer

-Natalya & Karmen Petrovic vs. Shayna Baszler & Lola Vice