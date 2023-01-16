The latest episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series “Being The Elite” is now available on Youtube and takes a look at Match 7 between The Elite and the Death Triangle from last week’s Dynamite, which saw Omega and The Bucks recapture the AEW Trios Championship. The video description reads, “The gang watch The Clippers Vs The Mavericks, then head to the fabulous Kia Forum for Game 7 against Death Triangle.”

Former AEW women’s champion Britt Baker recently took to Twitter to comment on the Jacksonville Jaguars huge come from behind win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday’s NFL Wild Card Weekend. The DMD, who is a huge Steeler fan, was at the game alongside Adam Cole. She writes, “Still buzzing after this insane game last night! I bleed black and gold but I’ll always support the Jags, and this was a really special night to witness in person.”