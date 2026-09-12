Gangrel and Al Snow are the subjects of new Regium action-figure preorders from Hasttel Toy and Collectibles.

The manufacturer’s listings price each figure at $54.99, with a two-figure bundle available for $99.99. Shipping is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027, and the listings advertise free U.S. shipping.

Both figures are officially licensed, articulated collectibles designed in a modern style. The individual Gangrel listing includes interchangeable head and hand parts, removable accessories and a fabric shirt. Al Snow’s listing includes an interchangeable hand and removable accessories.

Hasttel identifies the products as adult collectibles for ages 18 and older. It also states that the final figures may differ from the prototype photographs and that preorder sales are final.

Sources: Al Snow’s official product listing; Gangrel’s official product listing; two-figure bundle.