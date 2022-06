Pro-wrestling legend Gangrel recently appeared on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast to discuss the work of MMA star Paige VanZant, who made her in-ring debut at this past Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Check out Gangrel’s full thoughts on the subject, including how he thinks she can be a big star, in the highlights below.

How he should VanZant did in her AEW debut at Double or Nothing:

I’ve only seen bits and clips of it. I was a little concerned because of the amount of time she trained for a match. I was worried. I suppose it was 50/50 on that. I didn’t see it live, I only saw clips, but I was very concerned. She has a lot of talent and I think she can be a long-term star, she really is good at everything she does. When you got thrown in a match, a 6-Man, it was weird because the heels are faces and Sammy went into it, he was originally a babyface but they’re booing him because he’s making out with Tay.

Thinks she has the potential to be a big star:

So it was such a weird chemistry and atmosphere, just a really weird angle. I’m kind of glad that all ended because it gave me anxiety. It was just one of those weird things. So for her to be in the middle of that I really would have liked for her to have more time training, but I believe she’s a good investment and she’s going to be a star one day if she rides it out.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)