During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Gangrel spoke on knowing The Brood was done as a group when The Ministry of Darkness became a stable. Here’s what he had to say:

It was the death of The Brood. Death of The Brood. It is a touchy subject but no, in a sense, okay yeah, you’re here with the Ministry, right, the biggest evil faction there is. And you’re this small group here, you’ve got this small group, The Brood, three of you, right. So I was against it, but I never spoke up or fought. Edge thought it was cool, but I don’t think he comprehended where it was going. Once you went to The Ministry, we went in The Ministry, and they would bring us all out on the stage. And they want that big heel reaction, that big boo. Well, they would boo at first, but then you would hear chants. ‘Brood, Brood, Brood.’ And I leaned over to Edge and said, ‘We won’t be in The Ministry [for] long. About three weeks later, they go, ‘Hey, we think we’re gonna break you up and feud you with The Ministry. And I told them, ‘Next step, Brood’s done.

Credit; Chris Van Vliet. H/T Wrestlezone.